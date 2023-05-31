AEW Star Reveals How They Overcame a Bicep Tear Without Surgery

News broke back in March that Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks had suffered a bicep tear during The Elite's feud with The Blackpool Combat Club, suddenly throwing the program into jeopardy long before their Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing this past weekend. However, Jackson managed to return to AEW TV after just a few weeks and the decorated former tag team champion was able to get back in the ring without needing to undergo surgery. He went into detail about his recovery in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

"I got hurt about 10 weeks ago, literally on day one of the beginning of a very important story that we started. I was told there was a good chance I wouldn't be cleared to perform again for 6-7 months after surgery. Surgeons insisted I get the muscle repaired immediately. I opted not to do surgery, but rather try other therapeutic options that'd get me back quicker. I had faith that through proper rehabilitation, supplementation & prayer, I'd be back wrestling with a target goal of Double or Nothing," Jackson wrote. "There was clearly a lot of doubt, but I wasn't going to miss it no matter what. In fact, I wasn't going to miss any of the events leading to it either. During the process, I lived in fear that I was making a huge mistake. That my arm would never be the same again, or that I'd lose a bunch of strength. I had anxiety and many sleepless nights, that I'd let everyone including myself down."

"Thankfully my wife Dana, my family, close friends, & various medical staff members supported & showed their love these past couple of months. And, I hit my target. Wrestling with my ELITE family by my side in Las Vegas meant so much to me because the journey there was pretty rough," he continued. "Thank you to everyone who's put up with me, my endless chatter about my rehab, and asking you to watch me flex so you can tell me how great I look. A few days removed from my first match back, my arm is great. My strength is completely back & I couldn't be happier. Everything else on my body, including my foot? Not so much."

The ultraviolet eight-man match ended on Sunday night with Konosuke Takeshita betraying The Elite and protecting Don Callis, allowing Wheeler Yuta to pin Kenny Omega after Omega had been stabbed with a screwdriver. The fallout from that match will take place on tonight's AEW Dynamite.