AEW: Tony Khan Wants WWE Hall of Famer Involved in Owen Hart Cup

The Owen Hart Cup is returning to All Elite Wrestling. AEW began honoring the legacy of the late fan-favorite wrestler in Spring 2022 when AEW President Tony Khan announced a partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation. This partnership made way for AEW distribution of Owen Hart merchandise, a playable Owen Hart character in AEW Fight Forever, and an annual bracket-style tournament. Last year's Owen Hart Cup was won by Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Double or Nothing. This year's Owen Hart Cup will kick off at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door next month and will culminate on the July 15th edition of AEW Collision.

While no talent have been announced for the men's and women's brackets yet, Khan has his sights on one WWE Hall of Famer to make an appearance during the weeks-long tournament.

"Wouldn't it be amazing if we could get Jushin Thunder Liger over to Canada?" Khan said during the AEW Double or Nothing post-show press conference. "I'm not sure about this, I've had some nice talks, I'm hopeful and I spoke to New Japan Pro Wrestling, I think it would be great and they think it would great."

Hart and Liger wrestled each other in New Japan Pro Wrestling in 1991 during NJPW Explosion Tour. That match currently has a 4.5 star rating on cagematch.com.

"He's competed against Owen Hart and competed in Canada and competed in Stampede Wrestling. That would be something really neat," Khan continued. "To coincide with AEW in Canada and Forbidden Door door and our partnership with New Japan, and most importantly the Owen Hart Cup tournament, I think it would be great if Jushin Thunder Liger can come over. I'm optimistic that he'll be able to."

Liger's involvement would likely be just an appearance. The legendary masked wrestler hung up his boots in January 2020 and has pivoted to working as a trainer in New Japan's dojo. He also provides commentary for various events that are streamed on NJPW World.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door goes down on June 25th. Results from last year's tournament can be seen below...

Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament (2022): Dr. Britt Baker DMD defeats Ruby Soho in the finals

Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament (2022): Adam Cole defeats Samoa Joe in the finals