Watch All of MJF's Viral Mid-Match Expletive Shouting During AEW Double or Nothing
Maxwell Jacob Friedman is still AEW World Champion. The self-proclaimed salt of the earth retained his big burberry belt this past Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara after pinning Allin with a headlock takeover. While MJF is no stranger to making headlines, some of his most notable moments from the night came outside of his successful defense. Friedman made his way to the ring by descending from the rafters upon a throne, donning his signature devil mask before his theme music hit. Once the bell rang, MJF stayed fairly animated the entire bout.
MJF was caught on arena microphones shouting during various points of the match, mainly when he was taking offense. During a super-plex, a prone MJF was heard shouting, "Wait! Wait!" After catching a Guevara super kick attempt, Friedman yelled that the former TNT Champion was a "f--king idiot." The most viral of these mic'd up moments came when MJF took an out-of-nowhere stunner from Allin, which prompted him to scream, "What the f--k!"
You can check out a supercut of MJF's AEW Double or Nothing expletive shouts below...
MJF yelling during the 4 pillars match lmfao🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/7nC69wX9KZ— Chief (@AllEliteChief) May 29, 2023
MJF now heads into AEW Dynamite this Wednesday with no clear next challenger. His next title defense will likely come at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, despite his insistence on not competing against New Japan Pro Wrestling talent. MJF missed last year's Forbidden Door as he was on his summer-long sabbatical from AEW when that event took place.
AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Results
- (Buy-In) The Hardys & HOOK def. Ethan Page & The Gunns
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy retains in a 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal
- Adam Cole def. Chris Jericho (Unsanctioned Match)
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as Special Guest Referee)
- AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow def. Christian Cage (Ladder Match)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm def. Jamie Hayter
- AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black def. The Acclaimed (Open House Match)
- AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill def. Taya Valkyrie
- AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander def. Jade Cargill
- AEW World Championship: MJF def. Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry
- The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) def. The Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks) (Anarchy in the Arena Match)