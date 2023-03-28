Top AEW Star Injured, Written Off TV on AEW Dynamite

AEW's Matt Jackson is reportedly dealing with a partially-torn bicep, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Jackson took part in an AEW World Trios Championship three-way match on the March 15 episode of AEW Dynamite as The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) faced the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara) and current champions The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews). The champs managed to retain, but the show went off the air with The Bucks and Omega teasing a reunion with "Hangman" Adam Page.

Meltzer noted that Matt suffered the injury early in the match and that AEW was able to write him off last week with the show-opening angle. The Bucks were attacked backstage by the Blackpool Combat Club just before the show started and the two were seen getting stretchered into an ambulance. Jackson has reportedly declined to undergo surgery, which will hopefully shorten his recovery time.

As one of the company's executive vice presidents, Jackson has won the AEW World Tag Team Championships and AEW World Trios Championships twice apiece. What do you think AEW will do with the current Elite/Hangman storyline without Matt? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

