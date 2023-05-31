AEW Dynamite Preview: Double or Nothing Fallout, Mixed Tag Match, AEW Collision Announcement

All Elite Wrestling has kicked off its most crucial stretch in company history. This past weekend's AEW Double or Nothing was the first of four massive pay-per-view events set to take place throughout the summer, with the next on the calendar being AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. While last year's crossover super-show began being built to on the first AEW Dynamite following AEW Double or Nothing, there is no word on how much, if any, New Japan involvement there will be on AEW programming this week. That said, this week's AEW Dynamite taking place in California, NJPW's second home, lays the foundation for a number of Far East-related surprises.

Outside of any NJPW invasions, this week's AEW Dynamite will primarily deal with the fallout from AEW Double or Nothing. The most immediate follow-up comes in Adam Cole's rivalry with Chris Jericho. Cole defeated Jericho by referee stoppage during the two's unsanctioned match in Las Vegas, which led to Y2J demanding a rematch with the Panama City Playboy on AEW Dynamite. This rematch comes with a twist, as Jericho is set to team with Saraya to take on Cole and his real-life partner Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

Fallout from AEW Double or Nothing will be prevalent throughout tonight's AEW Dynamite, most clearly coming from the Anarchy in the Arena main event. While The Elite seemed to be closing in on a victory, Don Callis cost Kenny Omega once again, this time using a masked man to do his bidding. This mystery person was revealed to be a freshly-heel Konosuke Takeshita. Callis and Takeshita will address their actions tonight on AEW Dynamite.

More details surrounding AEW Collision are scheduled for AEW Dynamite as well. AEW President Tony Khan is schedule to make another announcement regarding the Saturday show's debut episode. This could be Khan making CM Punk's heavily expected return official or he could be giving a subtitle to the first episode, which has been rumored to be AEW Collision: The Second Coming for quite some time.

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.

The announced card can be seen below...