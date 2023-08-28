MJF Addresses AEW's Backstage Drama After Winning the All In 2023 Main Event

While All In 2023 was a critical and financial success for All Elite Wrestling, the young promotion had to deal with even more backstage drama as CM Punk and Jack Perry allegedly got into a physical altercation early in the show. Reports of who started it have been popping up ever since, and the latest word is that both men are suspended pending an investigation and will miss the All Out pay-per-view this coming Sunday in Chicago (Punk's hometown). Tony Khan even kicked off the post-show press conference by confirming there was an incident (refraining from saying Punk or Perry's names) and that an investigation would take place.

Reigning AEW World Champion MJF, who closed out the show by beating Adam Cole to retain his title, addressed the backstage issues during his opening remarks. He brushed them off as not being too serious as even though members of the locker room don't always get along they still find a way to put on a great product.

"We're not just an alternative. We are a gang of misfit toys of guys that should have been 'never was,' guys that never should be in the position that we're in today. Yeah, sometimes we don't get along. Newsflash, I'm sure you motherf—ers got people at work you want to headbutt in the mouth," Friedman said (h/t Fightful). "The fact of the matter is, we are misfits, but guess what, we come together and put on the best f—ing professional wrestling shows this world has ever f—ing seen. I put my name on that. You want to know why I put my name on that? Because I'm ready to step the f— up. I'm ready to be the face of this company. I'm ready to be the face of the mayhem of the misfits as long as this motherf—er [Tony Khan] ponies up the money. That is neither here nor there. I am so proud of not only me, because duh, that was a sick main event, and I'm awesome and I won, but I am proud of every single ditzy weirdo f—ing nutjob motherf—er in that locker room because, like I said, we might not get along, we might not be picture perfect and squeaky clean, but we put on f—ing shows of a lifetime, and I couldn't be proud to be a leader of that."

AEW All In 2023 Results

(Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's World Championship: Saraya def. Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker

Will Ospreay def. Chris Jericho

AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed def. The House of Black

AEW All Out 2023 Card (As Of Now)