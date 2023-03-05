AEW's MJF Keeps Teasing a Jump to WWE

AEW World Champion MJF has made it abundantly clear on television that he wants to start a bidding war between AEW and WWE when his contract (allegedly) expires at the end of 2023. Whether or not "The Bidding War of 2024" is real is still up for debate since Friedman never breaks character on social media or in interviews, but he keeps maintaining that no additional time was added to his contract after last year's incident involving a missed meet & greet and an acquired plane ticket the night before the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Max finally won the AEW World Championship late last year at Full Gear, then announced he intends to use it as a bargaining chip for the upcoming bidding war, adding an extra layer to every championship defense he has between now and then. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select had an update on the situation over the weekend prior to MJF's match with Bryan Danielson at tonight's Revolution pay-per-view.

Sapp noted that he hasn't been able to officially confirm when Max's contract ends, though he did apparently sign an extension early into his AEW run that had an expiration date of early 2024. Apparently, Max has been sticking to that story behind the scenes as well, going so far as to tell an unnamed WWE wrestler "I'm looking forward to being there in 2023."

Unsurprisingly, WWE remains interested in signing Max — "One WWE source we spoke to said that 'obviously' WWE has been and would be interested in MJF if and when he was available, but that many in the company aren't even sure when his AEW contract is actually up, and are operating on assumptions, and what he's told to people."

AEW Revolution 2023 Card