AEW Star Reveals His Current Storyline Will End After AEW Revolution

Since debuting in December 2020, AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming has produced some of AEW's most iconic televised moments. The first iteration of the special featured the AEW debut of Sting as well as Kenny Omega defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The following year, AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson wrestled to the first 60-minute time limit draw in company history. Most recently, December 2022's Winter is Coming showcased one of the biggest upsets in recent professional wrestling memory in the form of Action Andretti defeating Chris Jericho.

Since this shock victory, Andretti has picked up Ws on AEW Dark and AEW Rampage while also remaining in a marquee spotlight on AEW Dynamite. He has also aligned himself with Ricky Starks, coming to the aid of the Absolute One when the Jericho Appreciation Society would play the numbers game.

While staying close to Jericho's storyline has helped keep Andretti in a good spot, Jericho told In The Kliq that he believes the two will go their separate ways after this Sunday.

"After Revolution, our story is probably going to be done for now, Action Andretti and Jericho," Jericho said. "By the way, I never got the win back. I don't need to. I never need to beat Action Andretti ever, nor will I ever. I will never beat Action Andretti. I'm telling you that right now. Now he has to go on his own, but we had a great three month story. Now the dust is gonna settle. Where's he going to end up? That's kind of up to him."

Jericho added that Andretti has already seen some life after this storyline as evident by his bout this past Wednesday.

"But [Wednesday on Dynamite], Tony Khan put him in the ladder match and it had nothing to do with me," Jericho continued. "I'm like, that's really cool. Now Tony's thinking of him as a guy on our show, because getting time on Dynamite is not easy. It's a two hour show and our roster is packed. To get on that show is a big deal, and to get on that show on his own merit is a big deal. I was almost like a proud father. Good for you kid. Now you're on your own. Fly away a little birdie and become an eagle."

Jericho takes on Ricky Starks this Sunday at AEW Revolution.