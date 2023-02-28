AEW Revolution 2023 Start Time, Card, Streaming

AEW returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the Revolution 2023 event in San Francisco. The show's headliner will see MJF defend his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man Match, the first of its kind in the young promotion's history. Friedman attempted to avoid the match by demanding "The American Dragon" remain undefeated for five consecutive episodes of AEW Dynamite, resulting in him beating Konosuka Takeshita, Bandido, Brian Cage, Timothy Thatcher and Rush in consecutive weeks.

Friedman got progressively more desperate as the weeks went on in trying to derail Danielson from getting the match. He then explained in an emotional promo that he hated Danielson for still wrestling and still risking injury while having a loving wife and two children at home — something Max wants but recently lost when his fiancee left him.

AEW Revolution Date, Start Time, PPV Stream

Date: March 5, 2023

March 5, 2023 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California Stream: Bleacher Report (United States)

Other big matches on the card include a Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page, a grudge match between "The King of Television" Samoa Joe and former TNT Champion Wardlow and a long-awaited trios title match between The Elite and The House of Black. There's been plenty of online speculation recently that The Elite's Kenny Omega might make the jump to WWE when his current contract expires later this year. Omega addressed that in a new interview with Renee Paquette.

"Sometimes, the first thing that pops into your mind is probably how you really feel. The first thing that came into my mind wasn't a title, wasn't some kind of accolade. I feel like whatever I can contribute to wrestling, I want to be able to help people in the next generation realize their potential as quick as possible or quicker than I was able to," Omega said while on The Sessions. "If I can help give anyone advice or push them into a certain direction that can lead to something good for them, career-wise, down the road, that is where I like to see myself. I don't feel like I have too many goals or aspirations of my own anymore."

AEW Revolution 2023 Card