AEW Dynamite Preview: Revolution Ladder Match, MJF x Danielson Speak, Casino Battle Royale

AEW Dynamite makes one final pit stop before the company's first pay-per-view of 2023. Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite is the go-home show for AEW Revolution and will feature one of that pay-per-view's signature bouts ahead of schedule. This year's Face of the Revolution ladder match goes down on AEW Dynamite. This multi-man contest will feature Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Action Andretti, Sammy Guevara, AR Fox, Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, and Komander battling for an opportunity to grab the brass ring and earn a shot at the AEW TNT Title, which could be around the waist of either current champion Samoa Joe or upcoming challenger Wardlow after this Sunday.

The time for talk between AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Bryan Danielson ends in five days, but both men are going to get their final words out tonight on AEW Dynamite. Both MJF and Danielson are confirmed to speak on the show, but it is unclear as to whether they will appear in pre-recorded segments or in live in-ring promos.

More AEW Revolution implications come with the return of the Casino Battle Royale. Multiple tag teams including The Lucha Brothers, The Kingdom, Aussie Open, Best Friends, Dark Order, Jericho Appreciation Society, Top Flight, and more competing for the final spot in the AEW Revolution tag title match. The current three teams are in that upcoming title match are AEW World Tag Champions The Gunns, The Acclaimed, and Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Both the AEW All-Atlantic and the FTW Championships are on the line tonight. All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Big Bill and FTW Champion Hook puts his gold up for grabs against Matt Hardy.

Two non-title singles matches are also set to go down in the form of Chris Jericho vs. "Pretty" Peter Avalon and Toni Storm vs. Riho.

The full lineup for AEW Dynamite can be seen below...

"Face of the Revolution" Ladder Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ortiz vs. Komander vs. Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Eddie Kingston vs. AR Fox

AEW World Champion MJF and Bryan Danielson Speak

FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Matt Hardy

Chris Jericho vs. "Pretty" Peter Avalon

Casino Tag Team Battle Royale



AEW Dynamite airs tonight on TBS at 8 PM ET.