AEW Announces Return of The Owen Hart Cup Tournament

The Owen Hart Cup Tournament will be returning to AEW for its second year this summer, as confirmed by Tony Khan on this week's AEW Dynamite. The tournament's opening ceremony will be held at Double or Nothing next month in Las Vegas and matches will take place throughout AEW's upcoming Canada tour. The tournament will be featured at the AEW x NJPW crossover event Forbidden Door and conclude on July 15 in Hart's hometown of Calgary, Alberta.

The tournament, dedicated to the late, great wrestling legend, was first introduced in 2022 with Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker winning the respective brackets. Stay tuned for full coverage of the tournament as it unfolds!

.@TonyKhan with BIG NEWS about the 2023 Owen Hart Cup Tournament!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oq6jqjfsFZ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 27, 2023

"It was a passion project for me and obviously for Martha (Hart) and Tony. We worked on it for a long time, about a year and a half, to put the deal together and figure out what we wanted to do. I just knew I wanted Owen's legacy to be something positive and something great as far as wrestling goes, rather than just be dwelling on his death. That's the main reason why we all wanted this to happen, so we can celebrate Owen Hart's career and the contributions that he made. He was a pioneer," Chris Jericho told ComicBook ahead of the inaugural tournament.

"'What's his connection to AEW?' some people are saying. Well, one of the connections is that he's specifically the reason I got into wrestling. Owen Hart was the guy. To an extent, Shawn Michaels and Ricky Steamboat, but Owen Hart, to me, I thought, 'I want to be like that guy.' There is your connection to AEW. The original AEW face of the company is an Owen Hart fanatic and disciple. That's the reason we wanted to do this," Jericho said.

AEW returns to pay-per-view with the Double or Nothing event on May 28, 2023 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stay tuned for full coverage of the event!