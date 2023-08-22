AEW President Tony Khan Responds to Cash Wheeler's Arrest and Confirms His AEW ALL IN: London Status

AEW star Cash Wheeler was arrested this past Friday by the Orlando Police Department on a charge of one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. The current AEW Tag Team Champion had a warrant out for his arrest as far back as July 28th. As of this writing, Wheeler has not been issued a sentence. This news led to fans questioning Wheeler's status for the upcoming AEW ALL IN: London event as he had been scheduled to defend the AEW Tag Team Championships alongside tag partner Dax Harwood against the Young Bucks in what was arguably considered the show's co-main event. Despite the uncertainty over the weekend, AEW is moving forward with FTR vs. the Bucks at AEW ALL IN: London.

Tony Khan Comments on Cash Wheeler's Arrest

(Photo: AEW)

Speaking on the AEW ALL IN: London media call, AEW President Tony Khan responded to AEW Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler's arrest.

"As for things that have happened outside of the ring, I can't comment on the specifics at this time because I still don't know everything. Still learning facts. But based on the information we have at this time, we're still keeping an eye on that situation," Khan said. "At this time, I think it's a very inconclusive situation. It differs from other times where we've come in and weighed in on a situation or acted on a situation based on the evidence because in this case, and everything we're looking at, I don't think we have those facts right now. At this point, I think it's rather inconclusive, but I do very much look forward to the match and, we'll keep an eye out throughout this weekend as long as it's a pending situation at what's happening."

With Wheeler's arrest warrant being issued nearly three weeks before the arrest took place, Khan was then asked about when he found out about the situation,

"I'll be honest, it's not like I've known for a long time what was going on here, but on the other hand, I have tried to gather all the facts and information," Khan added. "I still think we don't have all the facts here but I don't want to comment too much on the situation. We're still gathering information and that's what I've been trying to do for the several days."

AEW ALL IN: London goes down on Sunday, August 27th.