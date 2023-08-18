AEW Star Cash Wheeler Arrested on Firearm Assault Charge

AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler was arrested on Friday morning by the Orlando Police Department on a charge of one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, as reported by Orlando Sentinel. Wheeler, real name Daniel Wheeler, was booked in Circuit Court. Wheeler is one half of the AEW tag name known as FTR alongside partner Dax Harwood. The two hold the AEW World Tag Team Championships and are currently scheduled to defend them against the Young Bucks at AEW ALL IN: London on Sunday, August 27th. There is no word on how Wheeler's arrest will impact that scheduled match at this time.

AEW issued a statement regarding the arrest.

"AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. He is fully cooperating with local authorities."

UPDATE: PWInsider reports that Wheeler is set for a hearing at 1 PM ET today. A warrant for his arrest was filed on July 28th. Wheeler had previously pled not guilty to the aggravated assault with a firearm charge on August 3rd.

Wheeler has been wrestling for nearly two decades. He spent nine years on the independent circuit before signing with WWE in 2014. There, he wrestled under the name Dash Wilder and was eventually paired with Scott Dawson (Harwood) in a tag team that would become known as The Revival. This kicked off the prime of Wheeler's career, as he and Harwood won every tag team championship available in WWE. The duo reigned as Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champions on five total occasions.

Wheeler and Harwood had a well-documented exit from WWE in early 2020. The two had expressed their frustrations with their booking for months and had repeatedly requested their releases, which had been denied in the past. Once they became free agents, Harwood and Wheeler officially rebranded The Revival as FTR and popped up in AEW, confronting the Young Bucks in their debut. FTR and the Bucks would go on to feud for the rest of 2020, culminating in a critically-acclaimed bout at AEW Full Gear 2020.

Wheeler and Harwood are coming off the most successful year of their respective careers. Together they reigned as Ring of Honor, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and IWGP Tag Team Champions simultaneously for the bulk of 2022. While they would lose all of those titles by January of this year, FTR got back on their feet by becoming AEW World Tag Team Champions in April, a reign that continues to this day.

This story is developing...