Why You Shouldn't Expect Edge to Appear at AEW's All In 2023 Event

Edge (real name Adam Copeland) had the final match of his current WWE contract on the latest Friday Night SmackDown, defeating Sheamus in an emotional match in front of the WWE Hall of Famer's hometown crowd. Copeland had previously indicated he'd be retiring when WWE returned to Toronto this year, but has since repeatedly stated that he's unsure if he's truly done as an in-ring competitor. There's been some speculation — given that he was approached when the company first launched, his real-life friendship with FTR and Christian Cage's recent success in the company — that Edge might make the jump to AEW in the near future. But regardless of whether or not it happens, don't expect the 11-time world champion as a surprise at AEW's upcoming All In pay-per-view.

That show takes place this Sunday in London, but Edge confirmed in an interview with Sportsnet that his WWE contract doesn't officially expire until the end of September. That also rules out AEW's All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, which is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Edge Comments on the End of His WWE Contract

"I can't say I haven't thought about it. I have for sure. But I realized I haven't come to any conclusions. And I'm kind of torn, honestly, because I don't want to do this to the point where I don't feel like I'm able to have the output that I want," Copeland said (h/t POST Wrestling). "Only I know how I feel when I'm deep into a match and go, 'Oh, man, okay. I didn't do enough cardio.' Or, 'Man, I did all that cardio and I still feel this way.' So that's why I really want to collect myself after this thing, take a just a big old deep breath and just decide what that is.

"You know, my contract's up at the end of September. This is my last contracted match, so I have a lot of decisions to make but I can't do it now. I think I've almost got to see how Friday goes in a weird way," he continued. "I know that's not a clear answer but I don't have it yet."

