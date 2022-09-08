AEW Fans Notice Significant Change About Upcoming AEW Rampage Episodes

AEW Rampage has been All Elite Wrestling's second weekly cable program since its premiere back in Aug. 2021. And while initial episodes like Christian Cage beating Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship and CM Punk's debut for the company in Chicago were massive, the show has lost quite a bit of steam since the start of the year. AEW President Tony Khan addressed that during the media call leading up to the All Out pay-per-view, saying that a big reason for the show's struggles had to do with AEW's roster being hit by the injury bug.

"In anticipation of a lot of the top stars returning, this is the effect of a lot of the top stars out. We kept the company really strong through the summer because the flagship show of AEW Dynamite has continued to have strong ratings," Khan said at the time. "...It has been, honestly, now I can admit it, due to all the people coming back and it's just not going to be the case this Friday and going forward because the stars are back. A lot of the biggest stars in AEW have been out and the stars that I do have, I've had to put them on Dynamite every single week."

"I'm really excited. I wanted to reset and I'm very cognizant for some of the fans that, with some of what I did with Rampage during the summer is trying to make the best of a situation where I wanted to load the show up with stars as we did in the beginning," he later added.

Fans then noticed via the Squared Circle subreddit that a batch of Rampage episodes starting later this month will be live rather than getting taped after Dynamite on Wednesday nights. Spoilers for this week's Rampage, including who advanced to the semifinals of the AEW World Championship Tournament and an ROH World Championship match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dax Harwood, have already made their way online.

h/t Fightful