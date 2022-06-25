AEW Rampage Fans Excited for Brian Cage's Return to TV

Tonight's AEW Rampage featured the unexpected return of an AEW star, one who hasn't been sighted on TV in quite a bit. That would be Brian Cage, and he made his return as part of a new faction under the leadership of Tully Blanchard. Tully Blanchard Enterprises got a new roster of three powerhouses, which includes Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona, and they got an action-packed new vignette to introduce the world to this imposing new group. Despite being a big-name pickup when he debuted in AEW, his appearances have dropped off considerably for a while. Now he seems to be back in the mix and fans were quite shocked and excited to see him, and you can see some of our favorite reactions to his return starting on the next slide.

In the video Blanchard introduces each member of the new roster, showcasing how powerful this new faction can be. We're not sure when we'll see them appear in person, but Cage is excited, as he shared the video added the caption "Been far to long, and trust me, I got plenty to do, PLENTY TO SAY, and plenty of shit to get in." You can find Blanchard's promo below.

Been far to long, and trust me, I got plenty to do, PLENTY TO SAY, and plenty of shit to get in. https://t.co/ekC8nYFFzG — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) June 25, 2022

"Any coach that wins has great players," Blanchard said. "I want to win in professional wrestling. Tully Blanchard Enterprises has gone out to get the best players. You look at Kaun. 240 pounds of greased lightning. To a, 300 pounds of island terror. And The Machine. The greatest athlete there is today in professional wrestling. Anybody that comes against Tully Blanchard Enterprises is gonna be mine!"

What did you think of Cage's return and are you excited for the new faction? Let us know in the comments!