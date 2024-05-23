AEW Reveals FTW 3-Way Title Match for Double or Nothing

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite was the go-home show leading into Double or Nothing this weekend, and one match still needed to be cemented. That match was the FTW Championship match, and while Chris Jericho was set to defend his Title at the pay-per-view, it wasn't known who he would be facing for it. Tonight's show featured a three-way match for the Title shot, featuring Hook, Bryan Keith, and Katsuyori Shibata throwing down for the opportunity to challenge Jericho, and it turns out we didn't get one answer, but two. That's because the referee rang the bell after Hook and Shibata both had Keith in submissions when he tapped, and thus the FTW match will also be a three-way at Double or Nothing.

Hook will now have the chance to reclaim his FTW Championship from the person who took it from him, but Jericho will no doubt pull out all the stops to retain his Title and keep the Learning Tree alive and well. Big Bill has already joined up with the cause, and will likely play some sort of factor in the match before all is said and done.

Shibata and Hook have been allies more often than opponents, but neither star will let this Title opportunity slip by them, and their friendship will take a back seat if it comes down to the Title. It will be interesting to see if either one walks away with the Title or if Jericho benefits from them taking out each other, but we'll just have to wait and see.

The Double or Nothing card is rather stacked and has grown to 9 matches at the moment. It's likely we get a new Champion or two before the night is over, and one of the most anticipated matches revolves around the TBS Championship. Willow Nightingale will defend her Title against Mercedes Mone, who will be wrestling her first match since joining All Elite Wrestling. She is now officially cleared and ready to return to action, and could very well walk away with Title gold by the end of the night.

The AEW World Championship, AEW Women's World Championship, TNT Championship, IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, and AEW International Championship will all be defended throughout the pay-per-view, so while some Champions will undoubtedly retain, this could be a big shift in the Title picture for AEW when all is said and done. You can find the updated card for Double or Nothing below.

AEW Double or Nothing Updated Card

AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (C) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Timeless Toni Storm (C) vs. Serena Deeb

TBS Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (C) vs Mercedes Mone

AEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong (C) vs Will Ospreay

TNT Championship Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match: Adam Copeland (C) vs. Malakai Black

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley (C) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Orange Cassidy vs Trent Beretta

FTW Championship Three-Way Match: Chris Jericho (C) vs Hook vs Katsuyori Shibata

Anarchy In The Arena: The Elite vs FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin

Are you excited for Double or Nothing? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!