WWE Clash at the Castle: Damian Priest Retains World Heavyweight Title Thanks to CM Punk's Interference

The main event of Clash at the Castle had two of WWE's biggest men -- Scotland's own Drew McIntyre and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest -- battling it out in a "rematch" of sorts for the title. At WrestleMania 40, McIntyre was screwed out of his big moment when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract because he was too caught up with CM Punk who was at the announce desk.

Very early into the match Priest suffered an injured after getting caught up in the ropes and then McIntyre going after his knee. Priest is limping badly as he tries to do a Razor's Edge with one good leg. he manages it, but McIntyre refuses to be put away. Drew holds his middle fingers up as they exchange shots in the center of the ring. McIntyre hits the Glasgow Kiss but Priest answers with kicks of his own. McIntyre feeds off the crowd and tries to set up for the Claymore but Priest rolls out of the way. He follows him to the outside and lands it anyway, sending the champion straight through the barricade. He sets up for the Claymore but Priest intercepts with the South of Heaven which McIntyre shockingly kicks out of!

Despite his knee, Priest hits a hurricanrana and McIntyre lands another Claymore out of nowhere! The referee gets knocked out in the middle of McIntyre about to win the championship, so a new one comes out -- but it's CM Punk! McIntyre backs him into the corner but he gets the low blow from punk, allowing Priest to capitalize for a second South of Heaven to retain the championship.

McIntyre had all the momentum on his side this year coming off a loss from his last Clash at the Castle title match against Roman Reigns, it seemed like all the roads pointed to him becoming champion in his home country. Instead, Punk acts as a ghost to McIntyre, a reminder that he won't be able to get away from him for much longer. Punk is nearing the end of his original injury timetable which would put him back in the fray by the summer. With this major loss, it's no doubt going to make an already unhinged McIntyre absolutely insane.

WWE Clash at the Castle Results