WWE's Bayley Retains Women's Title at Clash at the Castle

Piper Niven was looking to make a statement in WWE's Clash at the Castle, and that she did. Niven brought everything she had in her battle against Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship, and Chelsea Green even threw a few helping hands along the way. Unfortunately for Green, she got thrown out after being caught red-handed, but Niven seemed more than up to the task on her own. Bayley was on the ropes at several points, and even a top rope Bayley to Belly couldn't seal the win. There's a reason Bayley is the Champ though, and she was able to slam the challenger down and lock in the crucifix pin to retain her Championship.

Bayley fed off the crowd and then shoved Niven to start the match, but Niven came back and shoved Bayley into the turnbuckle. Niven then threw Bayley out to the floor, where Green slapped the Champ without the referee seeing. Niven ran out to protect her partner and then went for a splash in the ring, but Bayley evaded and connected with strikes to the head.

Green tried to interfere again but got her hand stomped on by Bayley. Green then kept telling the referee about what happened and got herself thrown out. Then Niven delivered a vicious senton and Irish whip to the corner, which she tried to repeat but Bayley evaded the second attempt and tried to hit the challenger with some headbutts.

Unfortunately, those didn't seem to hurt Niven much, and Niven slammed the Champ down into a pin attempt. Bayley kicked out but then got slammed into the ring apron by Niven. Bayley was back up but Niven cut off her comeback attempt quickly, only to have Bayley connect with 3 or 4 kicks to the head before hitting two big leg drops on Niven from the top rope. Bayley went back up top and hit a Senton but still wasn't done. Bayley went up top again for an elbow drop and then went for a cover, but Niven still kicked out.

Bayley got slammed down and then hit with another Senton, but Bayley kicked out of the pin attempt. Niven went up top but Bayley met her there only to get knocked down to the mat. Bayley met Niven again and this time hit the Bayley to Belly. Bayley hit the cover but the referee was suddenly distracted by a returning Chelsea, who had a luchador mask on to hide her identity.

It distracted him enough so that by the time he got to the count Piper kicked out, and then she slammed the Champion down and went for a pin herself, but Bayley kicked out. Bayley came back and charged forward, only to get hit with a slam onto the floor by Niven. Niven hit a headbutt but Bayley then reversed the next move into a pin and got it, retaining her WWE Women's Championship.

Clash at the Castle Updated Results

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles ("I Quit" Match)

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (C) def. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark & Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

