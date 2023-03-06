AEW Revolution: Adam Page Hangs Jon Moxley With a Chain to Win Their Texas Death Match (Video)

Adam Page proved that "Hangman" was more than just a nickname at AEW Revolution on Sunday night. Page and Jon Moxley looked to finally conclude their feud with a Texas Death Match, an ultraviolent stipulation that both men have previously endured in an AEW ring. The blood started pouring mere minutes into the match when barbed wire was introduced, followed by a fork, chairs, a chain and a couple of bricks.

The chain wound up playing a pivotal role as Page grabbed it while it was wrapped around Moxley's neck and tossed him over the top rope, turning the metal into a noose. Moxley had no choice but to tap out.

This story is developing...