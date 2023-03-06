AEW Revolution 2023 Match Order

AEW Revolution takes place tonight at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Because of the show's main event — a 60-minute Iron Man Match between MJF and Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship —, there are noticeably fewer matches on this card compared to a typical AEW show. Five titles will be defended, along with a few grudge matches that have been building up for the past few months.

Fightful Select was able to get ahold of the show's match order, which you can see below. And stay tuned for full coverage of the event tonight!

AEW Revolution Match Order Tonight

Jack Perry vs. Christian Cage (Final Burial Match)

Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

AEW World Trios Championships: The Elite vs. The House of Black

AEW Women's World Championship: Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho

Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley (Texas Death Match)

TNT Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Gunns vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. The Acclaimed vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Bryan Danielson (60-Minute Iron Man Match)

