AEW Fans Blown Away by MJF's Victory Over Bryan Danielson at Revolution

The terrible reign of Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to continue, as he retained the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution 2023. All Elite Wrestling's biggest heel came away with the gold still on his waist, but it would be hard tor anyone watching to say he didn't earn it. MJF went more than 60 minutes with the best technical wrestler in the world, Bryan Danielson, and made him tap to earn the victory after their Iron Man Match went to sudden death.

While some fans were hoping to see Bryan Danielson take home the gold for the first time in AEW, no one can deny the greatness of the match now that it's all said and done. Both MJF and Danielson put on a show, and fans are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts about the incredible ending to AEW Revolution.

"One of the greatest matches in AEW history, and one of the best Iron Man matches ever," Jon Alba wrote at the end of the main event on Sunday night. "MJF and Bryan Danielson honored the art, layered psychology, and injected immense drama in a 65+ minute match. Outstanding stuff."

One of the greatest matches in #AEW history, and one of the best Iron Man matches ever.



MJF and Bryan Danielson honored the art, layered psychology, and injected immense drama in a 65+ minute match.



Outstanding stuff. #AEWRevolution — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 6, 2023

One fan took the opportunity to praise MJF's work in the ring, given the incredible talent of his opponent. Bryan Danielson is often considered one of the very best wrestlers on the planet, if not the very best. MJF went more than an hour in the ring with him and consistently delivered the entire time.

"MJF went 67 minutes with the best professional wrestler in the world and survived," they wrote. "Goat status confirmed."

Yes, MJF won the AEW Championship at the end of the match, but the real winners here are the fans who watched the match. At least, that's how some on Twitter are framing.

"THAT MAIN EVENT WAS SPECIAL MJF AND BRYAN DANIELSON BOTH KILLED IT THE WRESTLING WORLD WON TONIGHT," reads a tweet from one fan.

AEW's next pay-per-view arrives in May, in the form of Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's safe to say the company will have a hard time topping this main event next time around.

What did you think of the Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution? Let us know in the comments!