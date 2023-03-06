AEW Revolution: New AEW World Trios Champions Crowned

The main event at this year's AEW Revolution event may revolve around MJF and Brian Danielson, but many fans have been just excited for the World Trios Championship on Sunday's card. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, also known as The Elite, headed into Revolution to defend their titles against the most terrifying faction in professional wrestling: The House of Black. Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews have spent weeks building a match with the current champs, and the match on Sunday evening was every bit as brutal and exciting as viewers had hoped.

Fans were shocked at the end of the match to see the Elite, the EVPs of All Elite Wrestling, fail to retain their titles. House of Black are leaving Northern California as the new AEW World Trios Champions.

The fast-paced, hard-hitting match delivered nonstop action from start to finish, drawing multiple "This is awesome" chants from the crowd in attendance. For a while, things were back and forth between the two teams, with neither really gaining an upper hand. That changed when Julia Hart tried to intervene and accidentally took a knee from Kenny Omega. While the Elite had a little momentum after that, the House of Black ultimately took over.

What really put a halt to the Elite's momentum was a horrifying knee to the face delivered by Buddy Matthews. Nick Jackson came flying off the ropes to help his twin brother put a finishing move on Malakai Black, but Matthews intervened with one of the toughest knees to the face you'll see. Take a look in the video below!

The House of Black were able to overcome a BTE Trigger to turn the tables on the Elite, ultimately getting Matt Jackson into the ring by himself and delivering a devastating finisher. Malakai Black, the leader of the group, was the one who got the pin, giving his faction their first taste of the Trios titles.

Given the reaction to this match, it wouldn't be surprising to see these two teams get the chance to run it back sometime in the near future.

What did you think of the House of Black's big win at AEW Revolution? Let us know in the comments!