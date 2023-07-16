AEW: Saraya Confirms Triple H’s Confusion Surrounding Her WWE Release

Saraya, formerly known as Paige, officially left WWE in July 2022 after working in various non-wrestling roles since she was forced to retire in 2018 due to severe neck injuries. She has since returned to in-ring competition in AEW and has found success in The Outcasts faction, but took the time to reflect on her WWE departure in a new interview with Inside The Ropes this week. She confirmed that WWE reached out to her via John Laurinaitis, who confirmed WWE wouldn’t be renewing her contract and there were no hard feelings at the time. This was right before Laurinaitis was fired from the company and Vince McMahon announced his temporary retirement, putting Paul “Triple H” Levesque in charge of WWE’s booking. Apparently, Levesque was confused as to why Saraya was gone from the company.

“Then a month down the line (after being told my contract wasn’t being renewed), Vince and Johnny took a little hiatus and then Triple H came in and kind of took over and he had no idea that they didn’t renew my contract, he had no idea. He just called me and was just like, ‘So what was the deal? Did you just want to leave?’ And I was just like, ‘Well, it wasn’t that, it was just I wasn’t of use, I guess anymore, and that was on their side,’” Saraya explained. “I had that conversation with Hunter and he was really, really great. And he was like, you know, if you want to come back the doors open, you know, and it’s, he was really, really gracious and kind and he always has been.”

