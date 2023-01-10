Saraya Talks Sasha Banks Possibly Appearing at This Week's AEW Dynamite

Saraya keeps getting asked about Sasha Banks mere days before this week's AEW Dynamite. The show will feature the former Divas Champion in a tag team match against AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker. Her opponent was initially billed as a surprise and speculation that it might be Banks started to grow online, then exploded when Banks debuted for New Japan Pro-Wrestling as Mercedes Mone last week at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Saraya then declared Toni Storm was her tag partner, but fans weren't buying it.

She spoke with DJ Whoo Kid this week to promote Wednesday's show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and it wasn't long before Sasha's name popped back up. Saraya claimed she legitimately didn't know if Banks would be in attendance.

Saraya says she has NO IDEA if the former Sasha Banks is showing up on Dynamite tomorrow. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NZMggui3yR — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) January 10, 2023

"I don't know, I wish I knew that," she said. "Even Meech, my manager, is constantly asking and I'm like, 'I have no idea!' And I asked Tony Khan, I'm like, 'What's the deal?'"

Will Sasha Banks Team With Saraya on AEW Dynamite?

Saraya noted that she texted Sasha last week to congratulate her on her New Japan debut. Mone will face Kairi for the IWGP Women's Championship at the Battle in the Valley event on Feb. 18 in San Jose.

Banks has been linked to Saraya ever since 2017 when an accident involving the two at a WWE live event forced Saraya to initially retire from pro wrestling. "The Anti-Diva" has repeatedly stated in interviews that she holds no ill will towards "The Boss" for what happened.

"The first person I texted as well was Mercedes, Sasha," Saraya told Forbes last month. "I just said, 'Hey sis, I just want to let you know since I know this whole thing was tough on you mentally, but my doctor just cleared me and told me my neck is 100% ready to go. I haven't told anyone else but I know this will make you feel good. I'm back, haha.' And she was over the moon and stuff like that."

Check out the full card for this week's AEW Dynamite below!