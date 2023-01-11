More on the WWE/Saudi Arabia Sale Reports, WWE's Roster Reactions

Multiple reports dropped on Tuesday night indicating that WWE had agreed in principle to a sale to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Those reports have since been repeatedly debunked by the likes of Ariel Helwani and Jon Alba, meaning that WWE's sale negotiations with various companies (Endeavor, Comcast, Amazon and Netflix have been identified as some of the frontrunners) are still ongoing. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select then dropped a report on Wednesday afternoon taking stock of the situation from his various sources within WWE, which includes members of the active roster.

According to Sapp, while there were rumors of a Saudi deal and that "Vince McMahon himself had conversations along the way," nothing has been agreed upon and no sale is incoming as of this time. Regardless, the wrestlers' reactions to the rumors were overwhelming negative with many fearing a sale to the nation's public investment fund would enable McMahon to take back his position on the creative team — something he has stated publicly he won't do but could theoretically do regardless of a sale. Sapp noted there would be "significant roster pushback" if Vince returned to the creative team and some even threatened to walk out of the company if it happened.

As of now, Paul Levesque still holds his position as Chief Content Officer overseeing WWE creative, live events and talent. Sapp concluded the report with, "WWE sources constantly dismissed the rumors of a sale being good to go last night, and more emphatically rejected it this morning."

Regardless of sale negotiations, WWE still has a pay-per-view coming up in the Royal Rumble. Check out the updated card for the Jan. 28 premium live event below: