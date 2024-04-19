AEW Star "Doesn't Mind" Comparisons to WWE's Tiffany Stratton

Since Mariah May's arrival in AEW, many wrestling fans have drawn comparisons between herself and WWE's Tiffany Stratton. With the two being part of the next generation of women's wrestlers and their flashy gears and blonde hair, many have called May a "Tiffany Stratton wannabe" but May doesn't mind the comparisons.

"I don't mind at all. I think Tiffany's great, I think she's a superstar. She's great in the ring," May said on Ring the Belle. "I love her gears, I'm always like, 'Yeah, that's cute.' Everyone will tag me on her pictures or tag her on my pictures. She's a sweetheart, we spoken before. At the end of the day, there can be multiple blondes. We all love Barbie, we all love the divas. Me, Anna, and Julia were talking about this. We all love the divas and if you think about our age group, remember we came up on Total Divas and Nikki Bella and stuff, so yes, we're going to look like Barbie dolls, but we're also some of the greatest wrestlers."

May and Stratton are both fairly new to the professional wrestling world, beginning their in-ring careers in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Both have found major success in their short careers, with Stratton skyrocketing to the top of WWE NXT very quickly, eventually becoming the NXT Women's Champion. She signed with SmackDown in early February and was put into her first main roster PLE match at the Elimination Chamber just a few short weeks later. Fans quickly grew attached to her at that event, chanting "Tiffy Time" and "We Want Tiffy" for the 24-year-old star.

May, meanwhile, went through a whole career rebrand when she headed to Japan in 2023, joining forces with STARDOM's beloved Club Venus stable. She was in STARDOM for just nine months, departing to join AEW in November, aligning herself with the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. She's faced some of the top women in the division, including Thunder Rosa, Deonna Purrazzo, Trish Adora, and Queen Aminata. At AEW Dynasty this weekend May will not be wrestling on the card but it's likely she will accompany Storm who will defend the championship against former women's champion Thunder Rosa.

AEW Dynasty 2024 Card

AEW Women's World Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

AEW World Tag Team Championships (vacant): Young Bucks vs. FTR — ladder match

Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe & Eddie Kingston vs. House of Black

AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly

AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. PAC

TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale



Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale ROH & AEW Trios Tag Team Championship Unification Match: The Acclaimed vs. Bullet Club Gold



