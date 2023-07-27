Recently Returned AEW Star Suffers Another Injury

All Elite Wrestling was plagued by an injury bug throughout 2022. Following AEW Double or Nothing that May, AEW lost top stars like Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and CM Punk for an extended period of time. While all of those names had since returned to the ring, others like Kyle O'Reilly remain on the shelf to this day. The bulk of AEW's roster is healthy today, but some stars have been slow to get back to their previous speed. Earlier this month on AEW Collision, former AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky wrestled his first match in over a calendar year as he had been out of action with a knee injury.

Sky's comeback may already be short-lived. As announced by AEW President Tony Khan after AEW Dynamite went off the air this past Wednesday, Sky is injured again and has been pulled from his scheduled match against Kip Sabian on Friday's AEW Rampage. Sky was replaced by Komander. There is no word on what Sky's injury is or how long he will be out for.

Scorpio Sky's AEW History

(Photo: AEW)

Scorpio Sky is a fully-fledged AEW original. The 40-year-old wrestler was part of AEW upon the company's first-ever press conference in January 2019 and went on to compete at AEW's inaugural show, AEW Double or Nothing 2019.

Sky found immediate success within AEW when the young promotion launched its weekly television series, AEW Dynamite. As part of SoCal Uncensored with stablemates Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, Sky was a regular on weekly programming. Sky and Kazarian would go on to compete in and eventually win the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions. As AEW World Tag Team Champions, Sky and Kazarian reigned until January 2020, as they were defeated by Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, ending their title run at 83 days.

After SCU quietly disbanded, Sky took his tag momentum into the singles division, winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution 2021. One year later, Sky captured the AEW TNT Championship, winning the title on two separate occasions. It was during this time that Sky was aligned with Ethan Page and American Top Team. Sky was defeated by Wardlow in July 2022, losing his TNT Title and quietly leaving television as well. His first match since losing to Wardlow came on the July 8th edition of AEW Collision where he beat Action Andretti.