Scorpio Sky Reveals new Lakers Inspired AEW TNT Championship on Rampage

The TNT Championship has gone through several iterations, and its latest transformation was revealed on tonight's AEW Rampage by current TNT Champion Scorpio Sky. Sky, Ethan Page, and Dan Lambert all got into the ring to show off the new Title, and AEW's TNT Championship is now sporting some Los Angeles Lakers-inspired purple and gold. The belt itself is a Lakers gold color and the banner that spreads across the bottom of the Title is purple. The side plates and the AEW logo plate at the top seem to be black and gold, but it might just be the way the light reflects on it.

It's a stylish Title for sure, and I do love the purple and gold combination. This comes after last week when Sammy Guevara smashed the previous TNT Championship and broke it to pieces, though he wasn't done breaking American Top Team's belongings. Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian showed up on the video screen, revealing that they were at American Top Team's gym.

Kazarian, Conti, and Guevara headed inside and found the glass cases with all of the Championships that Top Team has won, and they were there for the TNT Championship. They found other Titles though and despite some hesitation from Kazarian, they ended up destroying both of the cases and sending glass flying. Then they took several Titles while Lambert, Sky, and Page watched from the ring, and that's when Sky made the Trios match official for Double or Nothing. You can find the full card for Double or Nothing below.

AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Adam Page (C) vs CM Punk

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa (C) vs Serena Deeb

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (C) vs Anna Jay

MJF vs Wardlow

Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Samoa Joe (C) vs Adam Cole

Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs Ruby Soho

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (C) vs Team Taz vs Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

House of Black vs. Death Triangle

Jericho Appreciation Society vs Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz

Hookhausen vs Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

AEW Double or Nothing kicks off at 8 PM EST on the B/R App, On-Demand, and FITE TV.

