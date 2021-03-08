AEW's Scorpio Sky Wins Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

✖

After the match between Adam Page and Matt Hardy, it was time for one of the more anticipated matches on the AEW Revolution card. That would be the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, and Max Caster came out to the ring first and dished out some...interesting rhymes that featured Lola Bunny and Dr. Suess. Then it was Lance Archer coming out with Jake the Snake, and he dropped some poor soul on his way to the ring. Out next was Scorpio Sky, followed by Penta, who was then followed by Cody Rhodes.

Then it was time for the mystery competitor, who was Ethan Page, making his AEW debut. The bell rang and everyone charged, and Page went right for Sky.

Rhodes and Archer locked up, while Penta and Caster went at it. Archer grabbed a ladder and slammed everyone with it, and then brought in Penta so he could slam him with a ladder.

Penta picked up the ladder but Sky picked up Penta and the ladder and suplexed them. Caster got the better of a matchup against Sky and did a quick bow.

Page and Rhodes made their way up the ring but Archer brought both down. Then Rhodes offered his hand but Page kicked him and sent him out of the ring, attempting to set up the ladder.

Caster had the boombox and hit a few people, including Sky and Rhodes. Penta then did a dazzling maneuver, launching himself off the ladder and clearing everyone except for Archer. Archer would then dropkick Penta off the side of the ring.

Page put Archer in between the ladder and slammed it down on him over and over again, and Sky waited until he could pick him up, but that didn't work out so well.

Page got another ladder and went to set it up, but Penta hit Page with a backstabber. Penta climbed up the ladder but Rhodes hit Penta with a springboard dropkick, knocking him off.

Penta went for a piledriver but Rhodes lifted him up, though Penta got the better of the exchange, hitting him with a destroyer on top of a ladder.

Sky finally got some revenge on Page, slamming him hard on the outside, and then he knocked Caster off the ladder. Caster knocked him out of the ring but Sky came back in and grabbed Caster's boot, and slammed him to the mat.

Then Caster got another ladder and they met atop two ladders under the brass ring, but then Archer climbed both and grabbed them both by the neck, but Page disrupted it and climbed up, with all four trading blows.

Scorpio Sky had his hands on the ring but Penta pulled him down and then hit him with a thrust kick. Penta took his sweet time climbing, giving Sky a chance to catch him. Sky drove Penta into the mat with a slam. Page then went to climb, and Caster met him up top, and grabbed Page and slammed him down from the ladder with a powerbomb.

Sky took down a ladder and went to climb the other one, but Caster pulled him down. He knocked away Caster and put the ladder on the ground, slamming him on top of it and then heading to the top turnbuckle. He dove and frog splashed Caster, driving Caster's back into the ladder.

Then Sky ended up eating a ladder as well, clearing the way for Penta to head towards the ring, but Page caught up to him. Page sent him to the ground, but Rhodes returned and started hitting people with his belt and taking out people with one arm, even hitting a crossrhodes.

Rhodes was on top of the ladder but Archer suplexed him from the top, clearing the way for Caster, who hit Rhodes with a big elbow drop.

It was Caster vs Penta on the ladder, but Archer pushed both over and then slammed Page, Rhodes, and Penta, and then made Caster pay by slamming him with a blackout on the ladder.

Archer set up a ladder and made his way up it, but Page caught him. Archer went down quickly and punched him but Page hit with a low blow and hit Archer with a Razor's Edge. Page was taken out by Jake the snAKE, though Penta knocked him out shortly after.

Penta and Rhodes went at it, and Penta ended up hitting Rhodes with a chair. Sky then hit Penta with a chair twice and once on his ankle. Then it was Rhodes and Sky atop the ladder, and after pulling his arm on the hurt shoulder, Sky pushed Rhodes off and claimed the brass ring.

