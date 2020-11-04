Scorpio Sky Pulled From AEW Dynamite Due to COVID-19 Precautions

✖

Scorpio Sky was booked to face Shawn Spears on this week's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, hours before the show, the match was canceled due to precautions surrounding COVID-19. AEW made an announcement via Twitter, writing, "Through contact tracing, AEW learned @ScorpioSky was exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the last 14 days. An initial test was negative, but AEW has decided to postpone tonight's scheduled match." As a replacement, the show will feature a tag match between The Young Bucks and Private Party.

This week's Dynamite will serve as the go-home show for the Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday. That show is headlined by an I Quit Match between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

The Bucks will challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear, and if they lose they'll never be able to challenge for the tag titles again. They later explained why they added the stipulation.

"There's so much more to this than just a 'dream match,'" the two wrote on a post. "It's the impossible match that nobody saw ever happening, & it's been brewing for years. It's the clash of two polar opposite styles. They think they're the best at what they do, & we think we're the best. They're a throwback retro team, while we have fought for years to usher in new ideas. But more importantly for us, this is a story about overcoming failure. We failed in the tag team tournament. We failed in our tag title match against SCU. We failed in our tag team title match against Hangman & Kenny. We failed in the tag team gauntlet. It's time to put ourselves in a no-fail situation. Our backs are now against the wall & we've got to bet on ourselves. If we don't win, we'll never challenge for the tag titles ever again. No more failing."

This isn't the first time AEW has been forced to cut a match due to one of its stars getting too close to COVID-19. The Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage AEW World Championship match was famously pulled from Fyter Fest after Renee Young (Moxley's wife) tested positive, and a six-man tag match booked for a recent Dynamite was dropped when Lance Archer was pulled from the show.

