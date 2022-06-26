AEW Star Reportedly Getting New Entrance Theme

While there are a variety of important aspects to being a professional wrestler, a star's entrance music is certainly an element that cannot be ignored, and if done well it can have a big effect on the star and how the crowd reacts to them as soon as they hit the entrance ramp. AEW has quite a few examples of stellar entrance themes, and one of the most immediately identifiable themes is Orange Cassidy's, which has been The Pixies' Where Is My Mind? since he debuted in AEW. Now he will be getting a new theme according to a report from Fightful Select, though in this case it's actually a new old theme, as AEW has secured the rights to Cassidy's old entrance theme Jane by Jefferson Starship.

Cassidy used Jane as his entrance theme before he came to AEW, but AEW President Tony Khan has said in previous interviews that attempts to secure the song have never worked out. In a previous interview, he said he had tried to get the song for a year and a half and never heard back from Jefferson Starship, and so they decided to use Where Is My Mind.

That's worked out well, but now AEW has reportedly secured licensing for the song, and Cassidy has already teased it, posting on Twitter that he was "getting something new". The song, which was featured in Wet Hot American Summer, will most likely debut at Forbidden Door, as Cassidy has a match against Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship.

Despite several injuries, the card is quite stacked at this point, and you can check out the full rundown on the card below.

Interim AEW World Championship Match: Hiroshi Takahashi vs Jon Moxley

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jay White (C) vs Adam Cole vs Hangman Page vs Kazuchika Okada

AEW Women's Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (C) vs Toni Storm

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Miro vs Malakai Black vs Clark Connors vs Pac

IWGP United States Championship Match: Will Ospreay (C) vs Orange Cassidy

Winner Takes All IWGP and ROH Tag Team Championships Match: Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan (C) vs FTR (C) vs Roppongi Vice

Zack Sabre Jr. Vs TBA (Bryan Danielson's choice)

AEW Blood & Guts Advantage Match: Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara vs Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino, and Wheeler Yuta

The Young Bucks (C), El Phantasmo, and Hikuleo vs Darby Allin, Sting, and Shingo Takagi.

Max Caster and Gunn Club vs LA Dojo

Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto vs Aaron Solo and QT Marshall

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door kicks off at 7 PM EST.

