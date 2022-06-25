NJPW Star Pulled From AEW Forbidden Door

There's been a bit of an injury bug over the past two months in the world of wrestling, and unfortunately, that's presented itself again in the lead-up to AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Today AEW announced that Hiromu Takahashi has a fever and won't be able to travel to America to compete at the event. The match has been changed into a Trios match with Bullet Club's Young Bucks and El Phantasmo (with Hikuleo at ringside) battling Dudes with Attitudes, which is made up of Sting, Darby Allin, and Takagi Shingo. We wish Takahashi a speedy recovery, and you can find the official post below.

The official post reads "Hiromu Takahashi (@TIMEBOMB1105) has a fever and can't travel to America to compete at Forbidden Door. The match will now be a trios match with #BulletClub (@youngbucks & @elpwrestling, with @Hiku_Leo in their corner) vs #DudesWithAttitudes (@Sting, @DarbyAllin & @Takagi__Shingo)"

AEW has had to adapt to several unfortunate injuries in the lead-up to Forbidden Door, with the biggest being to AEW World Champion CM Punk. Punk's injury required surgery and he was injured during the match where he won the World Title. He didn't vacate the Title though, as Forbidden Door will host a match to decide who the next AEW Interim World Champion is.

Whenever Punk comes back, he would battle with the Interim Champion to unite the Titles. The match is set to be between Hiroshi Takahashi and Jon Moxley, and if Moxley wins he would be a two-time AEW World Champion. The rest of the card is just as impressive as the Title match, and you can find the full card below.

Interim AEW World Championship Match: Hiroshi Takahashi vs Jon Moxley

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jay White (C) vs Adam Cole vs Hangman Page vs Kazuchika Okada

AEW Women's Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (C) vs Toni Storm

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Miro vs Malakai Black vs Clark Connors vs Pac

IWGP United States Championship Match: Will Ospreay (C) vs Orange Cassidy

Winner Takes All IWGP and ROH Tag Team Championships Match: Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan (C) vs FTR (C) vs Roppongi Vice

Zack Sabre Jr. Vs TBA (Bryan Danielson's choice)

AEW Blood & Guts Advantage Match: Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara vs Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino, and Wheeler Yuta

The Young Bucks (C), El Phantasmo, and Hikuleo vs Darby Allin, Sting, and Shingo Takagi.

Max Caster and Gunn Club vs LA Dojo

Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto vs Aaron Solo and QT Marshall

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door kicks off at 7 PM EST.

Are you excited for Forbidden Door? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!