Another AEW Talent Meeting Was Held Before This Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW has provided a number of chaotic headlines over the past week, but it looks like the company is trying to right the ship. Fightful Select is reporting that a talent meeting was held in Buffalo today led by Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. This comes in the wake of the news that Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa and a number of backstage officials were suspended for the brawl that took place in the locker room late Sunday night following CM Punk's appearance at the post-show media scrum. Punk's status, as well as that of backstage coach Ace Steel, have not been confirmed.

Punk is still in Chicago tonight and suffered another surgery-requiring injury in his championship match with Moxley. Tony Khan confirmed on Twitter that he'll address the status of both the AEW World Championship and the AEW World Trios Championships during the show. Stay tuned for any details on the talent meeting as they become available.

Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV!



Tonight LIVE on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite I’ll address the @AEW World Championship + @AEW World Trios Championship!



Please join us on TBS tonight on #AEW Dynamite for a great wrestling show live

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 7, 2022

This story is developing...

h/t Fightful Select