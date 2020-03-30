AEW Introducing TNT Championship in April, First Champion to Be Crowned via Tournament

All Elite Wrestling put out a press release on Monday announcing that a new championship, the TNT Championship, would be introduced to the promotion in April. The first champion will be crowned via an eight-man single-elimination tournament, beginning on the April 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. The entire bracket will be revealed by the end of this week’s Dynamite, and the finals of the tournament will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25. The new title gives AEW its fourth championship behind the AEW World Championship (currently held by Jon Moxley), the AEW Women’s World Championship (Nyla Rose) and the AEW World Tag Team Championships (Kenny Omega & Hangman Page).

The announcement read, “AEW announced its first-ever “TNT CHAMPIONSHIP,” a high-stakes, eight-man tournament which kicks off on Wednesday, April 8, on the weekly AEW: DYNAMITE show on TNT. The single-elimination tournament will feature the biggest names in AEW all vying for the inaugural

TNT CHAMPIONSHIP belt.”

We have announced our first-ever “TNT CHAMPIONSHIP,” a high-stakes, eight-man tournament which kicks off on Wednesday, April 8, on the weekly AEW: DYNAMITE show on TNT. pic.twitter.com/uZXEHomB6b — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 30, 2020

“Wrestlers in the first half of the tournament bracket will be revealed this Tuesday, March 31, on

AEW’s YouTube show, AEW DARK,” the release continued. “The second half of the bracket will be announced this Wednesday, April 1, during the live AEW: DYNAMITE show on TNT. The TNT CHAMPIONSHIP will culminate with an epic final match at DOUBLE OR NOTHING, AEW’s highly anticipated PPV event on Saturday, May 23, in Las Vegas.”

On top of the bracket reveal, this week’s Dynamite will feature the in-ring debut for former New Japan star (and Jake Roberts’ new client) Lance Archer. All episodes of AEW Dynamite have been moved to Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville due to the coronavirus, though as of now Double or Nothing is still on for the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.