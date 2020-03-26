AEW Teases AEW World Championship Match Between Jon Moxley and Jake Hager

Even though he beat Chris Jericho to win the AEW World Championship late last month, Jon Moxley's issues with The Inner Circle don't appear to be over. The group got some revenge on the champ the follwoing week when they triple powerbombed him off the entrance stage through a table, and Moxley returned the favor by jumping Jake Hager after his squash match victory on this week's episode. Moxley nailed Hager with a Paradigm Shift, only for Hager to hop back up within seconds and nearly lock in the Ankle Lock. Eventually the big man headed for higher ground, but Moxley made it clear he wants a match with Hager in a promo by saying he would have him "carted out on a stretcher or die trying"

Hager has not lost a match inside an AEW ring since making his singles debut at AEW Revolution, and he jumped into the top five in the latest AEW Power Rankings for the singles division.

For those wondering, Moxley and Hager met in 11 different matches during their respective time in WWE, yet none of those bouts were singles matches.

Watch out #InnerCircle, @JonMoxley is 100% medically cleared and out for blood 😱 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/stoSkEhtsq — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 26, 2020

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.