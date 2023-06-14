AEW: Update on Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page's Future With The Company

Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Adam "Hangman" Page are all still negotiating new contracts with AEW, according to a new report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. The report noted the deals still aren't done yet though several offers have come close to closing. There's also no update on whether or not the four would be willing to work with CM Punk upon his return to TV, which takes place this Saturday at the AEW Collision premiere. There have been rumors that Punk will work primarily on Saturday nights and the rest of The Elite will stay in Wednesday nights in order to avoid working with each other, though neither side has outright confirmed that.

Sapp's sources claimed AEW officials were confident the four founding members (three of whom are executive vice presidents) despite Punk's return. As for WWE's interest — "We're told by WWE sources that they would absolutely have interest in all four talent in the event they become available, but that they don't actually expect that to happen and that WWE are 'nowhere near being legally allowed to talk to any of them.'"

Omega, who has teased his future in a number of interviews, dropped a not-so-subtle hint that The Elite might be willing to bury the hatches during a post-show promo on the night where Page finally reunited with his old group.

"Who can you trust Kenny? I think we found Hangman, and I also think I found who I can trust. There's a lot to celebrate today. We brought up a new show coming. AEW Collision. That's exciting news. I could bring up that your night of pro wrestling is only just getting started. We still have some Rampage," Omega said while addressing the audience.

"But that all pales in comparison to something more near and dear to my heart, and that's catching up with someone that I thought I'd maybe never be able to be in the same room with again," he added. "So if there's one thing that this proves Hangman, it's that bitter enemies, bitter rivals, and men that once hated one another, can sit in a room. Sit in a ring, and hash it out for the greater good."

This week's AEW Dynamite will see Page and The Bucks team up to face The Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. Between the four members are two AEW World Championship reigns, three reigns as AEW World Tag Team Champions and two runs with the AEW World Trios Championships.