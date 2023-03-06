Tony Khan Addresses Kenny Omega's Future With AEW

Kenny Omega has been with AEW since 2019, serving as an executive vice president behind the scenes and playing a major onscreen role as a former AEW World, Tag and Trios Champion. However, news broke earlier this year that Omega had yet to sign a new deal with the company and that his current contract would expire in early 2023. It was then noted that his deal had been extended to make up for the months he spent recovering from various surgeries last year, but there wasn't any indication that a new deal was close to being done.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked to comment on Omega's status following Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view. The event saw Omega and The Young Bucks drop the AEW World Trios Championships to The House of Black. Khan declined to speak outright about Omega's current contract status but spoke incredibly highly of his in-ring success — "He's one of the best stars in the world. I hope he's here for a very long time."

Kenny Omega Addresses the WWE Speculation

Omega was asked about the speculation of him finally going to WWE during a recent interview with Renee Paquette. He explained, "Sometimes, the first thing that pops into your mind is probably how you really feel. The first thing that came into my mind wasn't a title, wasn't some kind of accolade. I feel like whatever I can contribute to wrestling, I want to be able to help people in the next generation realize their potential as quick as possible or quicker than I was able to. If I can help give anyone advice or push them into a certain direction that can lead to something good for them, career-wise, down the road, that is where I like to see myself. I don't feel like I have too many goals or aspirations of my own anymore."

"As the checklist started to fill up, and I'm so thankful and grateful that I was able to [achieve those things], it became so much less about me," Omega continued. "I know that I'm breaking down and I know there are people that have 10-15 years on me and they can much easier, and with much less of a struggle, get to where I am today and maybe I can save them some mental anguish or being away from their family a couple more years if I can help them. That's the position I feel I'm in right now."