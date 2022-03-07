AEW Debuts New Look for World Championship

AEW has debuted a brand new look for one of its main championships. Tonight at AEW’s Revolution PPV, Britt Baker DMD walked to the ring with a new version of the AEW Women’s World Championship title. The belt is significantly bigger than the previous one, which makes sense given that the old belt looked to be smaller than the TBS Championship, which is supposed to be a secondary title. You can check out the new title out below:

Here is a better look at the New #AEW Women's World Championship #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/johMWIjkOk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

This marks the second time AEW has changed the AEW Women’s World Championship title belt. The original belt debuted in 2019 and was swapped out in 2021 for a slightly larger design. The first and second belts looked almost identical, while this new belt looks to be a significant upgrade.

Britt Baker DMD came out with the new title design and it looks like she’ll be holding on it for a little while longer. Baker retained the title in her match against Thunder Rosa at the Revolution PPV, largely due to the help of Jamie Hayter and Rebel interfering in the match multiple times. It feels like Baker and Rosa’s feud is far from over, so don’t be surprised if we see a rematch sometime very soon.

Check out the updated results from Revolution below! All Elite Wrestling will return to pay-per-view on May 29 with the annual Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas.