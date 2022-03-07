AEW Debuts New Look for World Championship

AEW has debuted a brand new look for one of its main championships. Tonight at AEW’s Revolution PPV, Britt Baker DMD walked to the ring with a new version of the AEW Women’s World Championship title. The belt is significantly bigger than the previous one, which makes sense given that the old belt looked to be smaller than the TBS Championship, which is supposed to be a secondary title. You can check out the new title out below:
This marks the second time AEW has changed the AEW Women’s World Championship title belt. The original belt debuted in 2019 and was swapped out in 2021 for a slightly larger design. The first and second belts looked almost identical, while this new belt looks to be a significant upgrade.
Britt Baker DMD came out with the new title design and it looks like she’ll be holding on it for a little while longer. Baker retained the title in her match against Thunder Rosa at the Revolution PPV, largely due to the help of Jamie Hayter and Rebel interfering in the match multiple times. It feels like Baker and Rosa’s feud is far from over, so don’t be surprised if we see a rematch sometime very soon.
Check out the updated results from Revolution below! All Elite Wrestling will return to pay-per-view on May 29 with the annual Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas.
- Leyla Hirsch def. Kris Statlander (Buy-In)
- HOOK def. QT Marshall (Buy-In)
- The House of Black def. Penta Oscura, PAC and Erick Redbeard (Buy-in)
- Eddie Kingston def. Chris Jericho
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: Jurassic Express def. Young Bucks and reDRagon
- Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Wardlow wins
- TBS Championship: Jade Cargill def. Tay Conti
- CM Punk def. MJF (Dog Collar Match)
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker def. Thunder Rosa
- AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole
- Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson
- Darby Allin, Sting and Sammy Guevara vs. AHFO (Tornado Trios Tag Team Match)