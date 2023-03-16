AEW Just Teased a Long-Awaited AEW World Championship Match

AEW Dynamite kicked off this week with MJF's Re-Bar Mitzvah as he attempted to celebrate his successful title defense against Bryan Danielson. But it wasn't long before the champ was interrupted as Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin all made their way out to the ring. Each of them verbally tore into Max before staking their claim at the world title. Friedman reiterated the same point he made years ago, how the four of them are the "Four Pillars" of AEW and will define the future of the industry. But he also said he's the only one of the four that can hold up the company, leading to a brawl that saw him get sent out of the ring and through a cake placed at ringside.

Fans watching along at home absolutely loved the segment. Not only did it put three rising stars in the main event scene, but it also set up a dream match that's been pitched ever since Max won the title last year. Do you think the match should happen on a special edition of Dynamite, or can they push it all the way to Double or Nothing on Memorial Day Weekend? Check out the list below and let us know in the comments!