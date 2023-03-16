AEW Just Teased a Long-Awaited AEW World Championship Match
AEW Dynamite kicked off this week with MJF's Re-Bar Mitzvah as he attempted to celebrate his successful title defense against Bryan Danielson. But it wasn't long before the champ was interrupted as Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin all made their way out to the ring. Each of them verbally tore into Max before staking their claim at the world title. Friedman reiterated the same point he made years ago, how the four of them are the "Four Pillars" of AEW and will define the future of the industry. But he also said he's the only one of the four that can hold up the company, leading to a brawl that saw him get sent out of the ring and through a cake placed at ringside.
Fans watching along at home absolutely loved the segment. Not only did it put three rising stars in the main event scene, but it also set up a dream match that's been pitched ever since Max won the title last year. Do you think the match should happen on a special edition of Dynamite, or can they push it all the way to Double or Nothing on Memorial Day Weekend? Check out the list below and let us know in the comments!
The four pillars of AEW:
Sammy Guevera
Darby Allin
Jungle Boy Jack Perry
MJF
Fatal 4 Way for the AEW world championship!? RUN IT!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TZd9vWZFCg— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) March 16, 2023
Long Term Storytelling In Real Time Tonight the 4 Pillars Storyline #AEWDynamite @boy_myth_legend @sammyguevara @DarbyAllin @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/KpD7hqZM7N— B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) March 16, 2023
For a few years I’ve called @The_MJF , @boy_myth_legend , @sammyguevara and @DarbyAllin the four pillars of @AEW . Tonight, we got one hell of a segment! Looking to this potential Fatal 4 Way! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/2XoB3AvrD3— Everett Hall-McNeill (@EHallMcNeill) March 16, 2023
All 4 AEW Pillars in the same ring!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xvqtxik063— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) March 16, 2023
Fantastic opening segment with The Pillars.— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 16, 2023
They all nailed their promos. AEW is in good hands. #AEWDynamite
The “Four Pillars” opening was really good! But it definitely proved one thing – the other three can’t touch MJF on the mic. They’re not even in the same league. #AEWDynamite— Jimmy Van (@jimmyvan74) March 16, 2023
One of the best opening segments AEW has done
Jungle Boy, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara cut the best promos of their careers. Liking that MJF next challengers are the other pillars of AEW #AEWDynamite— Adam Carl (@AdamCarl2005) March 16, 2023