AEW Worlds End 2023: Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

All Elite Wrestling is concluding its calendar year on pay-per-view. For the first time in company history, AEW will present a pay-per-view event in December in the form of AEW Worlds End. Built around AEW World Champion MJF, AEW Worlds End is set to take place at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The build the AEW Worlds End began before AEW's previous pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear, ended, as it was known well in advance that the AEW Continental Classic would culminate at this December 30th show. Kicking off in November, the AEW Continental Classic was AEW's answer to New Japan Pro Wrestling's G1 Climax, a round robin tournament with 12 of AEW's top in-ring competitors. At AEW Worlds End, the first Continental Classic winner and subsequent Triple Crown Champion will be crowned.

AEW Worlds End 2023: How to Watch

(Photo: AEW)

AEW Worlds End kicks off on Saturday, December 30th at 7 PM ET on YouTube with AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour. This one-hour pre-show will feature a battle royal to determine a future AEW TNT Championship challenger as well as Hook defending his FTW Championship against Wheeler Yuta. The main card for AEW Worlds End then goes live on pay-per-view at 8 PM ET, which will be available for purchase on Bleacher Report Live.

AEW Worlds End Card

(Photo: AEW)

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe AEW Continental Classic Final: Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley

Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley AEW Women's Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Riho

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Riho AEW TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon

Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon AEW TNT Championship – No DQ: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee

Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo

AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill, Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Sting and Darby Allin

Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe, and Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King, Jay Lethal, Jay White, and RUSH

Zero Hour – 20-Man Battle Royal: Participants TBA, winner receives future AEW TNT Championship match

Participants TBA, winner receives future AEW TNT Championship match Zero Hour – FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

AEW Worlds End Betting Odds

(Photo: AEW)

AEW Worlds End looks to be kind to AEW's female champions. Both AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart sit as massive favorites in their title bouts, boasting -5000 odds to retain their titles.

Adam Copeland has a slight edge over Christian Cage in their AEW TNT Championship clash. Copeland holds a narrow -155 to Cage's +115.

The margins are also narrow in the main event. AEW World Champion MJF (-200) is ever so slightly favored to retain over Samoa Joe (+150). This is a far cry from MJF's odds at his last defense, where he walked into AEW Full Gear at -5000.

AEW Worlds End goes down on Saturday, December 30th.