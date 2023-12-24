AEW TBS Championship Match Made Official for AEW Worlds End

Julia Hart's opponent for the final AEW pay-per-view of the year, AEW Worlds End, has officially been set after last week's episode of AEW Collision. Hart will defend the championship against Abadon who has been getting a bit of a push on AEW television recently. After their matches, the lights have gone out and Hart has appeared, taunting Abadon with the championship. They have never acted out against Hart -- until last week. After Abadon's match against Jazmin Allure, Hart once again appeared out of the dark and threw the title on the ground, practically begging Abadon to cross it and go after her. Abadon does just that, attacking Hart. Skye Blue comes to the aid of Abadon but quickly turns on them. Instead, Blue officially aligns herself with Hart and helps her beat down Abadon in the ring. Thunder Rosa returned after a year away to save Abadon from Hart and Skye.

It seemed that a match was set in stone then and there, Abadon would challenge for the TBS Championship. The match was made official of tonight's episode of AEW Collision by AEW President Tony Khan. Hart won the championship from Kris Statlander where she cemented herself as the third TBS Champion at AEW Full Gear. She defeated both Blue and Statlander in a three-way match for the title, earning her first title in her short wrestling career. Hart has defended it twice in the month's long period since she won it, once against Emi Sakura and Lady Frost.

Ahead of the pay-per-view match, Hart and Skye teamed up against Rosa and Abadon on Collision. During the match, Hart and Blue maintained control over the match, keeping Abadon inside of their corner. Eventually Rosa got a tag into the match as the fresher competitor. Hart attempted the end the match with her moonsault but Abadon pushed her over, forcing Hart to hang upside down in the ropes. Meanwhile, Rosa got Blue up for the Tijuana Bomb, winning the match for her team.

