Concerning MJF Health Update Ahead of AEW Worlds End

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is hurt. The reigning and defending AEW World Champion went into his AEW Full Gear title defense against Bullet Club Gold's Jay White with a storyline injury and left that match with a legitimate physical setback. During a leaping cutter from the inside of the ring to the outside floor, MJF suffered a torn labrum. Rather than electing to have surgery, which would put him on the shelf for several months, MJF is rehabbing the shoulder injury in order to continue his title reign. His next scheduled defense is for AEW Worlds End on December 30th when he puts his gold on the line against Samoa Joe in his hometown of Long Island, New York.

MJF Provides Concerning Health Update

The self-proclaimed generational talent is going into AEW Worlds End at much less than 100 percent.

Speaking to Solomonster, AEW World Champion MJF provided some insight into his rehab, sharing that he is still dealing with a significant setback in his arm.

"I got PRP (platelet-rich plasma) done and something called EPAT (Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Treatment) where what they do essentially is, it's almost like shock therapy straight onto the muscle. I'm not going to lie to you, I cannot lift my arm all the way up north south. Point blank," MJF said. "Probably not something I should be discussing publicly. I'm kind of being known for being honest to a fault."

As for why he is deciding to go with rehab instead of surgery, MJF said it boils down to one thing.

"I can't lose this belt. This world title reign, it means too much to too many people," MJF continued. "Most specifically, it means too much to me. I'm going to go in there guns blazing, I'm going to give it 110%. I've wrestled Samoa Joe before [in the] hardest match of my reign. I believe I've had 11 title defenses. I also hold the record of most title defenses of any world champion in the history of the company. Of every single match I've had, the one where I was in the most physical danger was Joe at Grand Slam. I know what I'm heading into, but I'm going to win because I have to win."

MJF defends the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End on December 30th.