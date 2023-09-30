AEW WrestleDream 2023: Start Time, Date, Full Card, How to Watch, Results

All Elite Wrestling's latest addition to its pay-per-view calendar arrives this Sunday. AEW WrestleDream, an event that pays homage to the late Antonio Inoki, the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling. While AEW WrestleDream is not a full-blow crossover between AEW and NJPW a la AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, the show does feature a number of talent from the Far East. NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. will battle Bryan Danielson in their long-awaited dream match while Will Ospreay will join forces with the Don Callis Family in trios action against Chris Jericho and the Golden Lovers.

AEW WrestleDream 2023 Start Time, How to Watch

(Photo: AEW)

AEW WrestleDream goes down on Sunday, October 1st from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. AEW WrestleDream: Zero Hour, the pre-show, will begin at 7 PM ET while the main card commences at 8 PM ET. Zero Hour will be streamed on AEW's YouTube channel while the main AEW WrestleDream card is available for pay-per-view purchase via Bleacher Report Live.

AEW WrestleDream's Massive Potential Surprise

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

Rumors are swirling that WWE Hall of Famer Edge could make his AEW debut this Sunday at AEW WrestleDream. Since his bout against Sheamus on an August edition of WWE SmackDown, Edge has seemingly departed WWE. The Rated-R Superstar clarified via social media that he has a WWE contract extension waiting for him should he choose to sign it. His current deal reportedly expires at the end of September, making him a free agent on the day of AEW WrestleDream.

Edge's pull to AEW would be to work with longtime friend and tag partner Christian Cage before he officially retires. It's worth noting that Christian is scheduled to defend his AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin in the AEW WrestleDream main event. Given that the TNT Title has never headlined a pay-per-view, putting that match in the headlining spot would indicate that AEW has some big up its sleeve.

AEW WrestleDream 2023 Card