Major Update on Bryan Danielson's Health Ahead of AEW WrestleDream

Bryan Danielson made his return to the ring earlier this month at AEW All Out, roughly one full month ahead of schedule. Danielson had suffered a broken forearm in his main event match against Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this past June, resulting in him missing the remainder of the summer. That AEW All Out match against Ricky Starks was said to have been accomplished with a lot of "smoke and mirrors" as Danielson pointed out that he barely used the recently recovered arm during the match. As Danielson goes into AEW WrestleDream in a bout against Zack Sabre Jr., the American Dragon has the full green light.

Bryan Danielson is "Fully Cleared" For AEW WrestleDream

(Photo: AEW)

The American Dragon is good to go.

Speaking to the New York Post, Danielson noted his recent Strap Match and Texas Death Match were done "because it made it easier for him to protect his arm." Now going into AEW WrestleDream, Danielson certified that he is "fully cleared."

"Our doctors would still not like me to do certain things, but from like two weeks ago when I had the tag match the strength in my hand is coming back way faster than they thought it would, the mobility and all that stuff," Danielson said. "I still have to be cautious probably for the next year or so. They put a steel rod in my arm. One of the things they said is that it actually makes it more likely to break not where it broke before, but where the end of the rod is. It's like a fulcrum for the bone to bend against."

Bryan Danielson's Wrestling Future

(Photo: AEW)

During the same promo that he called out Zack Sabre Jr. for AEW WrestleDream, Bryan Danielson teased that he was about to begin the final run of his career. By this time next year, Danielson said his full-time wrestling days will be in the rear view.

"I don't think I'll ever reach a point where I declare I'm absolutely done," Danielson said. "I want the ability to show up when I want to show up. Terry Funk is someone I always admired. He retired a million times, but he loved it so much he couldn't help but keep doing it. And he did it when he wanted. For me, it might be a couple times a year, or it might be years between matches."