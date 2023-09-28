Report: Edge Removed From Internal WWE Roster Again, Set to Become Free Agent on Sunday

Edge's wrestling future has been the topic of conversation for the past couple of months. The WWE Hall of Famer initially teased walking away from the ring in his hometown of Toronto in Summer 2022, setting his sights on an August 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown that was set to emanate from Toronto as his swan song. That blue brand show eventually came around and featured Edge getting a hard-hitting victory over Sheamus and an having an emotional celebration with his family afterwards. There has been no official word on what's next for Edge, but it is known that his WWE contract is coming to an end this month.

Rumors have swirled that Edge could continue, and possibly finish, his career in AEW. While Edge has spent just about his entire in-ring run in WWE, the pull to jump ship at the end of his wrestling days is largely due to Christian Cage being on the AEW roster. Edge and Christian are childhood friends and got into the wrestling business together, winning tag gold in WWE on multiple occasions. Since Edge's return in January 2020, they shared one in-ring moment together during the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble, but Christian signed with AEW shortly after.

Now that Edge is approaching free agency and Christian recently re-signed a new AEW deal, this is the closest these two longtime friends have had to sharing a locker room together one last time.

Edge Removed From WWE Internal Roster

(Photo: WWE)

As reported by PWInsider, Edge has been removed from the miscellaneous list of WWE's internal roster. This comes after some back and forth earlier this month when it was reported that Edge was off the internal roster, but was re-added to it just hours later. The internal roster's miscellaneous list is for talent that are either currently injured or who have a connection to WWE. These names range from stars like Braun Strowman to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Edge is set to become a free agent on October 1st. This is notably the same day as AEW WrestleDream, a pay-per-view event being produced this Sunday by All Elite Wrestling. AEW President Tony Khan had been teasing that AEW WrestleDream would mark the "end of an era" and the start of a new one for the company.

AEW WrestleDream goes down on Sunday, October 1st and airs on pay-per-view.