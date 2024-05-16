AEW's House of Black Takes Adam Copeland's Wedding Ring and Confirms Barbed Wire Match for Double or Nothing

AEW's TNT Champion Adam Copeland has been targeted by the House of Black over the past few weeks, and that led to a challenge from Copeland, throwing the gauntlet down to Malakai Black in a match at Double or Nothing. Black was supposed to give his answer during tonight's AEW Dynamite, but not before he made a clear statement by the end of the segment. House of Black delivered a brutal knockout to Copeland and his ally Kyle O'Reilly, but that wasn't even the worst of it, as Black also stole Copeland's wedding ring before they made their exit. Later in the night, Black upped the ante on the challenge, making the match a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match.

After getting in the ring, it didn't take long for House of Black to gang up on Copeland, and the numbers advantage was too much to overcome for the Champ. Black then played more mind games with Copeland, saying, "Adam I don't understand why you try and keep up with this facade of what you think you want." When the crowd told Black to shut up, he taunted back with, "Oh then you're going to love this. Mister Matthews, take his wedding ring."

With the match confirmed, Malakai Black just added his own stipulation to the Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match against Adam Copeland for the TNT Title at #AEWDoN



Copeland fought back to keep Matthews from removing his ring, but King locked in a hold and knocked the Champ out completely. Matthews removed the ring and gave it to Black, who held it up to inspect it before putting it in his pocket. House of Black started to place chairs around Copeland, but Kyle O'Reilly ran in for the save. While he managed to get Black and Matthews out of the ring, King viciously clotheslined him and threw him into Black, who knocked him out with a superkick to the head. They placed all three chairs around Copeland and then all kicked them at the same time, leaving both O'Reilly and Copeland knocked out cold.

Black finally answered Copeland's challenge later in the night, accepting the match at Double or Nothing. Black wanted to add another element of danger though, so he challenged Copeland to a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match at the pay-per-view, with the TNT Championship on the line.

This feud has been simmering for a bit now, and Black has raised the bad blood considerably by taking Copeland's wedding ring. Copeland will stop at nothing to get that back, but he's going to have to figure out a way to counteract House of Black's numbers advantage, as he can't overcome it even with O'Reilly in his corner. The good news is there is no shortage of people in AEW who have issues with House of Black, so Copeland should be able to find some additional help before the pay-per-view. You can find the full card rundown for Double or Nothing below.

AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (C) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Timeless Toni Storm (C) vs. Serena Deeb

TBS Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (C) vs Mercedes Mone

AEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong (C) vs Will Ospreay

TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland (C) vs. Malakai Black

Anarchy In The Arena: The Elite vs FTR, Bryan Danielson, and TBD

AEW Double or Nothing takes place on Sunday, May 26th.

Are you excited for Double or Nothing? You can talk all things wrestling and AEW with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!