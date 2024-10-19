WWE’s Motor City Machine Guns Take Big Step Towards The Bloodline in SmackDown Debut

The Motor City Machine Guns made their anticipated debut during tonight’s WWE SmackDown, and the only thing that could make that debut better is getting a win at the same time. That would be a tall order, as earlier in the night it was revealed that MCMG would be facing A-Town Down and Los Garza in a Triple Threat match. There were added stakes as well, as a second Tripel Threat was also in the mix, and the winners would face each other for a shot at the Tag Team Championships. Every team had their moments, but MCMG showcased their talents throughout and survived a big wave from A-Town Down to get the win, setting them up for a match against DIY and moving them one huge step closer to becoming WWE Tag Team Championships. To do that, however, they’ll need to take down The Bloodline, and that’s a confrontation everyone wants to see. At this rate, it seems we are getting that sooner rather than later.

Off To A Great Start

Garza and Waller teamed up to attack Sabin to start off the match, with the superstars looking to take the newest WWE additions down a peg. Sabin got up top and hit a crossbody to knock both down and then hit the slick slam on Garza. They then hit sliding kicks and then threw the other two opponents out of the ring before Sabin went between Shelley’s legs with a big dive.

Waller dropped Shelley but MCMG quickly recovered, with Shelley taking control of the match-up against Waller in the ring. Shelley brought down Waller’s elbow painfully but then got rocked with a punch to the face. He got knocked to the mat again when Waller and Theory both punched him, but Garza broke up a pin attempt and then tagged in Carrillo.

Carrillo was in command of the match for a while, with Shelley unable to get to Sabin. Theory and Waller would come racing in to keep Shelley from tagging his partner in, but Shelley was able to stay afloat, even after Carrillo hit double stomps from the top rope and went to pin Waller. Theory broke it up and went to war with Carrillo, and a vicious knee to the back of Carrillo shifted the match his way.

That all changed when Shelley finally got the tag to Sabin, who teamed up and knocked out Theory and then set up Carrillo for the big splash into the neckbreaker, and that was it for Los Garza and A-Town Down. MCMG gets the win in their WWE debut, and they will face DIY in a match next week to decide who will get the shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships.

A Bloodline Battle

Now, that’s where things become interesting. First off, MCMG vs DIY has the potential to bring down the house as a match, but add in the stakes of a Title shot and you have a recipe for a thrilling battle. Secondly, this sets MCMG up for a confrontation with The Bloodline, as Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are the current WWE Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see how MCMG fits into the current Bloodline saga, as right now everything is locked in with Roman Reigns at the moment.

Do Roman and Jimmy find a way to help MCMG get the gold off of The Bloodline? Does MCMG end up developing a feud with Tama and Tonga that in a way helps Reigns and Jimmy? We’ll have to wait and see, but MCMG finds themselves right in the spotlight of SmackDown, and that’s a stellar place to be right at the start of their WWE careers.

What did you think of the Motor City Machine Guns' WWE debut on SmackDown?