AEW's RUSH Reveals He Suffered an Injury During the Continental Classic Tournament

RUSH signed with AEW in September of 2022 after debuting in a pre-taped segment at that year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He would go on to sporadically appear on television for the next year until he really picked up steam in November of 2023. With RUSH's absence off television for the large part of last year, it left fans wondering what his future in AEW was. In July, RUSH put those concerns to rest when he re-signed full-time with AEW and posted the video to his social media. WWE was reportedly also interested in signing the star but according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW's offer was "far far bigger" than what WWE was offering going as far as to say they'd have to offer him main roster money to even get in the ballpark.

RUSH gained a ton of popularity amongst fans with his technical brawling style of wrestling, a contrast to a lot of what the AEW roster offers. RUSH took part in AEW's inaugural Continental Classic Tournament this past month, joining the Gold League with some of AEW's top talent in Swerve Strickland, Bullet Club Gold's Jay White, Jay Lethal, Mark Briscoe, the BCC's Jon Moxley, and Brody King. RUSH made it through four matches before he met Strickland in a defeat. Because of his efforts in the tournament it made a lot of fans excited for what's next in his career.

Unfortunately, fans may have to wait a bit longer than expected. The 35-year-old revealed on his social media that he suffered a torn hamstring in his second match which was against Briscoe. RUSH did not state the severity of the injure nor did he give a time table for a possible return but he stated that when he's back he's returning "hungrier than ever" and ready for a fight. "In the #AEWContinentalClassic I tore my hamstring in the second match I had. I will recover and return ready and hungrier than ever for a fight," RUSH posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite the injury, RUSH went on to compete throughout the rest of the tournament and appeared in an eight-man tag match at World's End with the Gold League against the Blue League. RUSH finished the tournament with six points, collecting wins over Briscoe and Lethal and placing fourth behind Moxley, Strickland and White.

