Mercedes Moné's Theme Song Removed From Streaming Amidst Rumblings of Her Wrestling Future

Mercedes Moné is the most talked about free agent in professional wrestling currently. With her return to the ring seemingly imminent, both AEW and WWE have made bids to bring the star to their respective sides. Though Moné has made teases about her future possibly involving WWE, it's been reported that things between Moné and WWE came to a standstill recently and sources believed that her likely landing place would be in AEW. Moné's asking price is said to be above Charlotte Flair's recently renewed WWE contract which was said to be one of the highest paid contracts a WWE women's wrestler has ever received.

Moné recently filed a number of trademarks for a podcast and merchandise which fueled the internet further. After leaving WWE in 2022, Moné debuted for NJPW at WrestleKingdom 17, confronting KAIRI and laying her out in the ring. Moné would go on to win the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley holding it for two months before dropping it to Mayu Iwatani at STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom. After that loss, it appeared Moné would still be spending time in Japan as she competed in the NJPW STRONG Women's Title Tournament, defeating Stephanie Vaquer and heading to the finals against AEW's Willow Nightingale. During that match, Moné would suffer her ankle injury that has kept her on the shelf for eight months.

The speculation continued on social media late Wednesday night when fans noticed that Moné's theme song for NJPW "Moné" had been removed from major music streaming platforms including YouTube Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. The removal of the song could mean a number of things -- it could be getting reworked, she could get a new theme all together, or we could soon hear the opening notes to "Sky's the Limit." Only Moné knows for sure, but it certainly has everyone talking, regardless.

mercedes mone’s theme song has now been officially removed from spotify too pic.twitter.com/GdanVhcIU2 — jesse (@solsrvca) January 4, 2024

Though Moné appeared in the crowd at AEW All In London over the summer, she hasn't debuted inside of an official AEW ring. On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW opted to debut former three-time IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo in her home state of New Jersey. That doesn't mean Moné won't appear in either AEW or WWE in the near future, but until the ink dries, anything is possible in professional wrestling.

